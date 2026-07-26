State of emergency declared in Rostov-on-Don following severe weather

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 26. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Rostov-on-Don where strong winds on Saturday toppled trees and caused power line failures, the city’s mayor Alexander Skryabin said.

"Today, at an extraordinary meeting of the emergency situations commission, a decision was made to declare a state of emergency in the city," he wrote on Telegram channel.

The number of Rostov-on-Don residents injured due to severe weather has risen to 28, the mayor said.

Earlier, he reported that one person had died, 13 had been injured, and seven had been hospitalized in the city as a result of severe weather.

"The number of city residents injured due to severe weather has risen to 28," Skryabin wrote on Telegram channel.