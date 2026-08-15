Gymnast Melnikova becomes European champion in vault

BELGRADE, August 15. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova has won the gold medal in the vault at the European Gymnastics championship in Zagreb.

Melnikova’s average score was 14.166 points. Germany’s Karina Schoenmaier took second place (14.066 points), while Lisa Vaelen of Belgium finished third (13.983). Another Russian gymnast, Anna Kalmykova, placed fifth (13.849).

Earlier in the tournament, Melnikova won gold in the individual all-around event.

The European Championship concludes on August 23. Russian athletes are competing in the tournament without national symbols. The event serves as a qualifier for the World Championship where the first team quota places for the 2028 Olympic Games will be awarded.