Ukrainian army attacks premises of unified dispatch service in Energodar

MELITOPOL, August 15. /TASS/. The premises of the unified dispatch service in Energodar have been attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mayor Maxim Pukhov reported.

"Overnight into August 15, the Kiev regime carried out further terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles against our city’s civilian infrastructure. This time the enemy deliberately targeted the Unified Duty Dispatch Service. The strikes caused a fire," he wrote on Max.

The staff promptly extinguished the fire on their own, preventing it from spreading, the official noted.

"Moreover, an FPV drone strike was recorded during the day on a passenger car parked near a house on Kazatskaya Street. The vehicle sustained critical damage. No one was injured in the strikes," Pukhov added.