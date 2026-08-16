MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. China’s statement on the anti-fascist coalition’s victory in World War II reflects not only support for Russia but also Beijing’s principled position on the war’s outcome, Russian Federation Council Senator Natalya Nikonorova said.

On August 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first personal visit to Iturup. Japan’s Foreign Ministry lodged a "strong protest" with Russia, saying that all "Northern Territories," as Tokyo calls the southern Kuril Islands, are "inherently Japanese territory from historical and legal perspectives." Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun later said China insists that Japan respect the results of the anti-fascist coalition’s victory in World War II.

"China reminded the entire world, especially the West, of the need to respect the outcome of World War II as enshrined in the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation. The statement is not only an expression of support for our country but also reflects Beijing’s principled position. Asia has not forgotten the lessons of history, and nobody will allow them to be rewritten to serve political ambitions," Nikonorova said.

She also said Russia’s sovereignty over the Kuril Islands remains undisputed both legally and otherwise, and that Japan’s attempts to challenge it have no real prospects.