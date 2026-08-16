Flight from Damascus lands in Moscow as Syria, Russia reopen air service — airport

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A passenger flight from Damascus, the first in more than 18 months, landed in Moscow on Sunday morning, a spokesman for Sheremetyevo International Airport told TASS.

"The [Syrian Airlines] flight arrived at 6:44 a.m. Moscow time (3:44 a.m. GMT)," he said.

A Middle East air traffic controller explained to TASS that the Damascus-Moscow flight crossed over Turkey, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on its route.

The direct air link between Damascus and Moscow was suspended in December 2024 amid the situation in the Arab republic. Before that, apart from Syrian Airlines, flights to Moscow were also operated by another Syrian airline, Fly Cham. Flights between the Syrian and Russian capitals are expected to be performed on Sundays. A Syrian Airlines spokesman told TASS in an interview that flight frequency could increase if there is demand.