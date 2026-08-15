Russian forces target over 130 ships serving Ukrainian army since July

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Since July, Russian forces have struck more than 130 sea vessels, including bulk carriers and patrol boats, serving the Ukrainian armed forces, at Ukrainian ports and in the Black Sea, calculations by TASS based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry show.

Last month, more than 80 vessels in the Black Sea and at Ukrainian ports were hit. Between August 1 and 7, the Russian Armed Forces delivered strikes on 34 sea vessels, including 31 bulk carriers and three tugboats. And between August 8 and 15, 16 sea vessels, including a tanker, seven bulk carriers, two tugboats, and six patrol boats were struck, according to Russian Defense Ministry reports.