West’s crusade against those undesirable results in UN’s decay — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The decay in the UN system was sparked by the Western states’ crusade against those who are undesirable for them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the general debate during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

"One of the consequences of the crusade against those undesirable declared by the West is the deepening decay in multilateral institutions, which the US and its allies are turning into the tools of fulfilling their vested interests. This line is imposed on the UN, its Human Rights Council, UNESCO and other multilateral bodies," Lavrov said.