US strikes on Venezuela

Switzerland freezes assets of Venezuela’s Maduro and his inner circle

The measure is said to ensure that "any illicitly acquired assets cannot be transferred out of Switzerland in the current situation", the Swiss government said
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
© Alfredo Lasry R/ Getty Images

GENEVA, January 5. /TASS/. Switzerland has frozen all assets belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and individuals from his close circle, the Swiss government said.

"The Federal Council decided to freeze any assets held in Switzerland by Nicolas Maduro and other persons associated with him with immediate effect," the statement reads.

The measure is said to ensure that "any illicitly acquired assets cannot be transferred out of Switzerland in the current situation." The Federal Council added that the asset freeze targets individuals who have not previously been sanctioned in Switzerland and will not affect members of the current Venezuelan government. "The asset freeze is in addition to the sanctions against Venezuela that have been in place since 2018 under the Embargo Act," the statement says.

SwitzerlandVenezuela
Restoring peak oil production in Venezuela could take decades — US expert
Tom Kloza opined that it might be relatively easy with a friendly administration to get back to two million barrels per day but that would happen later this decade"
AI could replace most programmers within the next year — ex-Google CEO
Eric Schmidt believes that AI models will quickly evolve to perform a greater number of highly specialized tasks that only humans can currently complete
Trump praises Maduro's decision to surrender
US special forces acted "very violently", Donald Trump said
France says US operation to capture Venezuela’s Maduro violates international law
The government’s spokeswoman, Maud Bregeon, said that Venezuela should now be given the opportunity to "build a future after Maduro"
Kremlin says Russian special services have proofs of plot against Lukashenko
They also have confessions by some conspirators, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian infantry near Kupyansk in Kharkov Region
According to the ministry, Russian reconnaissance drones monitor the enemy movements and then direct fire at them
Russian scientists create 72-qubit quantum computer — Rosatom Quantum Technologies
According to Yekaterina Solntseva, Director of Quantum Technologies at Rosatom State Corporation, it is especially important that the scientists have taken another step toward progressively improving the reliability of operations
Militants shell Aleppo university, destroy two apartment buildings — reconciliation center
Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said that 40 bombardments were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone on Sunday, the shelling came from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia)
Kallas wants EU to enter into a war with Russia and China — Dmitriev
When you hear EU, just think Ursula & Kaja — that tells you everything you need to know," Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy wrote on the X social network
UN trying to get information on the ground about those killed in Venezuela — spokesperson
This was reported by the UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news briefing
Federation Council OKs ratification of Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership agreement
The agreement expands interaction and cooperation between the two countries in political and economic spheres, including energy, mining, transportation, communications, as well as in security and in countering terrorism and extremism
For US losing dollar as a standard of settlements would be like losing a war, Trump says
The Republican presidential candidate criticized the current US administration for allowing the unification of Russia, China, Iran, the DPRK and a number of other countries into one group
Putin welcomes return of flag, anthem to Russian Paralympians at int'l competitions
The Russian president noted that throughout all these years, the Russian Paralympic Committee has been fulfilling an important, socially significant mission, uniting thousands of people with health limitations through its noble goals, introducing them to adaptive physical culture and sports, and helping them fully reveal their talents and demonstrate strong character and an indomitable will
Conscripts, reservists don’t and won’t take part in operation in Ukraine — Putin
Missions are carried out only by professional troops, Putin said
Russia to allocate $1.9 bln for purchases of currency, gold from September 6 to October 4
Daily volume of purchase of foreign currency and gold will equal 8.2 bln rubles
EU prepares to admit Ukraine by 2030 and start war with Russia — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister recalled, the treaty establishing the EU states that "in the event of an armed attack on the territory of one of its member states, the other member states are obliged to provide this state with all the assistance at their disposal"
Mass protests in support of Maduro, his wife take place in Venezuela
Supporters of the head of state and the Bolivarian Revolution bravely took to the streets and squares of the capital despite the fact that it had been bombed and shelled by US Armed Forces the day before
Venezuela's acting president could face something 'worse than Maduro' — Trump
According to Donald Trump, this is possible if Delcy Rodriguez's actions do not satisfy the US
Putin says Russia wants to build good relations with US
Public opinion polls in the United States show that there are many friends of Russia in the USA, Putin said
Russian army systematically liberates Donetsk, Lugansk republics — Shoigu
The Defense Minister noted that the Russian army is coping with its tasks the supreme commander-in-chief identified
Russian says warning systems failed during US strikes on Caracas
According to Ivan Pavlov, there is still silence on television
EU sees Serbia as troops for Ukraine, not future member — ex-Serbian deputy PM
Aleksandar Vulin also said that the most recent EU-Western Balkans summit, which Serbia did not attend, was aimed at containing Belgrade
China backs emergency UN Security Council meeting on US operation in Venezuela
Lin Jian added that countries have the full right to choose their own partners for cooperation and external powers should not interfere in their internal affairs under any pretext
Russia calls for immediate release of Maduro and his wife — UN envoy
"We resolutely condemn the US military aggression against Venezuela in violation of all international law norms," Vasily Nebenzya emphasized
Venezuela receives novel coronavirus test kits from Russia
"Today we received special humanitarian assistance through an air bridge that we had established with Russia," President Nicolas Maduro said
Russia offers Taifun-K import-substituted armored vehicle to foreign customers
Model K-53949 Taifun-K armored vehicles offer enhanced mine-resistant and ballistic protection provided by composite armor, including an armored hull and add-on armor plates with ceramic elements, and also a streamlined hull design and detachable anti-mine plates
Hainan to turn into an international center for tourism and consumption by 2025
The development of tourism in the province is also an important part of the construction of the free trade port on the island
Zelensky admits no chance of Ukraine joining NATO
"Neither the US nor several other countries see Ukraine in the alliance yet," Vladimir Zelensky said
Finnish politician says European Commission president building ‘Fourth Reich’
Armando Mema added that the EU, in its attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, is losing political weight
Eight OPEC+ countries discuss oil production plan
The next meeting of the OPEC+ eight will take place on February 1
Ex-governor of Russia’s Kemerovo Region Aman Tuleyev dies at 79
Aman Tuleyev headed the Kemerovo Region for almost 21 years
Neither Europe, nor US forces will oppose Trump’s policy toward Venezuela — expert
"We resemble Europe in 1936 more than we do the post-War West," Michael Brenner, former Director of the International Relations & Global Studies Program at the University of Texas said
Medvedev bashes US general’s idiotic remarks about Kaliningrad’s air defenses
The Russian PM commented on media reports citing the commander of the US Air Forces in Europe on Pentagon's plans to ‘crack’ the air defenses in the Kaliningrad Region in case of Russia's aggression
Russia, Sudan in talks on naval base on Red Sea coast — diplomat
Russia and Sudan signed a deal on establishing a Russian naval logistics base in Sudan in December 2020
Putin says Western attempts to force everyone to live by some rules are nonsense
The Russian president also expressed the opinion that sooner or later the entire international community "will come to understand that life should be not according to rules invented by someone, but according to the norms of international law"
Russia continues to participate in Arctic Council, like other countries — diplomat
Nikolay Korchunov recalled that Norway, the Council’s current chair, had announced its plans to resume the activity of working groups this fall
Trump says he spoke with Maduro one week ago, offered him his surrender
"He was not going a week ago," Trump added
Thirty-two Cubans killed during US operation to capture Maduro — president
A two-day mourning period was announced on the island
Wagner PMC founder offers mediation services for settlement in Sudan
Yevgeny Prigozhin also noted that he has long-time connections with Sudan and he "communicated with all people making decision in the Republic of Sudan"
Russia completes deliveries of upgraded Su-30K fighters to Angola
Angola purchased 12 such aircraft in 2013
Europe to face collapse if it stops rearming — Polish PM
Donald Tusk’s remarks followed the recent US strike on Venezuela, as well as statements by US President Donald Trump about Washington’s territorial claims on Greenland, which is part of Denmark
European Commission struggles to assess US actions in Venezuela
The European Commission also declined to comment on whether it condemns civilian deaths following US actions
Dmitriev calls Europeans 'poor' after von der Leyen’s promise
"President of the European Commission promises to work even harder on Western civilization’s suicide in 2026," Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
US operation in Venezuela confirms ‘collapse’ of liberal world order — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said that if his party, Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union, wins the parliamentary elections scheduled for April, Hungary will continue to pursue "a policy of peace and security"
Russia to maintain continuity in key areas of cooperation within CSTO — Lavrov
"Given geopolitical tensions, we set ourselves the goals of further consolidating CSTO member states, strengthening allied ties, and deepening coordination on key international issues," the minister noted
Attempts continue to expand Ukraine conflict to entire Europe — newspaper
Selvi believes that the forces supporting Ukraine are plotting to set Turkey and Russia against each other
Air defenses down 55 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during three hours
31 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
US will find it hard to bring oil companies back to Venezuela — expert
American energy expert Tom Kloza noted that it will be difficult due to the country's peculiarities and the situation on world markets
Russia hails Congo-Rwanda peace agreement
The ministry still noted with concern the lack of positive changes on the ground
Trump says US needs Greenland 'for defense'
The US President emphasized that the island is "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships"
Medvedev comments on US aggression on Venezuela, double standards in use by Europe to TASS
According to the senior Russian security official, Washington no longer has the formal right to criticize Moscow for any actions
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
Over $300 bln paid for Russian gas stolen by West from Russia - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister stressed that Russia has decided to switch to rubles in payments for its gas in order to stop "the shameless robbery" by the West
Russia’s Central Bank to develop national cryptocurrency
"Regulators of all countries agree that it’s time to develop national cryptocurrencies, this is the future," the Russian Central Bank deputy chairman says
Brent oil price down to $60 per barrel on London’s ICE amid US attack on Venezuela
This happened due to US strikes on Venezuela
Trump makes no secret that true US purpose is to seize Venezuelan oil — Medvedev
According to him, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said that the current US administration’s true purpose is to grab their oil and other fossils
Arctic LNG-2 to start first LNG shipments in Q1 2024 — Novak
It was reported earlier that Novatek had sent force-majeure notifications regarding future LNG supplies from the Arctic LNG-2 project to a number of its clients
EU issues statement on Venezuela not supported by Hungary — foreign policy service
According to the statement, the principles of international law must be upheld by Venezuela, as the EU argued that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lacked "democratic legitimacy"
Colombian president says he could take up arms after Trump’s threats
Gustavo Petro also expressed confidence the Colombian people would stand up for him
KVN becomes Russia’s main fiber-optic drone — manufacturer
CEO of the Ushkuynik Research and Production Center Alexey Chadayev said that the drone has become the most popular and widely used in its niche
Russian border security eliminates five saboteurs infiltrating from Ukraine
No Russian servicemen were injured during the attempted violation of the border
Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with the US — Maduro
Nicolas Maduro pointed out that US allegations against Caracas regarding insufficient struggle against production of drugs are groundless
US operation in Venezuela is 'very bad news' for Zelensky — news outlet
Even in the West, some argue that the US violated international law, the news outlet pointed out
Gazprom delivers 40.8 mln cubic meters of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine
Earlier reports with reference to data released on the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine website said that Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory might total 40.8 mln cubic meters on July 8
Kremlin slams attempts to brand Russia as aggressor while discussing UN mission to Donbass
The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that President Putin has more than once expressed readiness to do everything possible to achieve a compromise
Kremlin stresses Chechen leader’s harsh statements taken out of context
Kadyrov’s words are taken out of context, the Kremlin spokesman stressed
ICC ruling on Putin to cause disastrous consequences for international law — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev said ICC judges shouldn’t have raised their hand against a major nuclear power
Poland’s ex-President Walesa calls on West not to be limited by liberating Ukraine
According to Lech Walesa, it is necessary to push for changes in Russia’s political system
Air defenses down three Ukrainian drones over two Russian regions overnight — top brass
Two of them were destroyed over the Moscow Region
Russia denies reports about alleged evacuation of its embassy from Venezuela
The Russian Foreign Ministry called for vigilance and not to succumb to Western provocations
At least 40 people die after US attack on Venezuela — media
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas
Delegates to Eastern Economic Forum ink 175 deals worth $42 bln
More than 6,000 delegates visited the Fourth Eastern Economic Forum with 100 business events
Trump may designate Ukraine as 'disposable' in wake of attack on Venezuela — US blogger
The White House "now treats control over the Western Hemisphere as a core strategic priority - not merely as foreign policy, but as regime preservation," Jozef Schutzman said
Russia to make every effort to prevent OPCW from becoming Western tool — envoy
In particular, Vladimir Tarabrin said Russia intends to continue informing OPCW member states about Kiev’s use of toxic chemicals and riot control agents
Trump says hardly possible that Kiev attacked Russian president's residence
According to the US President, "there is something that happened fairly nearby," but it had nothing to do with the attack on the Russian leader's official residence
FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Venezuela’s capital
US forces attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Russia strongly calls on US to release Maduro, his wife — MFA
It also emphasized the need "to create conditions for resolving any existing problems between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue"
Ukraine’s denazification to be completed - Russian diplomat
Torture centers are really unthinkable in the 21st century, Sergey Leonidchenko said
Russia’s heavy strike drone to make debut flight in spring
Russia is currently developing several types of attack drones
The Hague's policy of supporting Kiev leads to its deep involvement in conflict — diplomat
Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, added that The Hague prefers to ignore the obvious consequences of this policy, including the prolongation of hostilities and the ever-increasing loss of life
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Trump confirms he is not setting deadlines for settlement in Ukraine
The US leader has repeatedly said that he is not trying to set a deadline for this issue
Exhumation of Soviet soldiers in Lvov 'degradation bordering on savagery' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that despite the OSCE's declared commitment to defending and protecting human rights as one of the organization's fundamental aims, Western countries maintained a deathly silence while watching the actions of the Kiev regime
Ukraine’s terrorist attacks against Russia could be seen as ‘suicide’ for Kiev — Ritter
Commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' attempt to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin's state residence, Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector suggested that the CIA may have been involved in the operation
Botswana plans to open embassy in Moscow soon — foreign minister
This is a process that, of course, involves allocating resources and appropriate preparation, the foreign minister noted
Botswana willing to cooperate with Russia in rare earths — top diplomat
According to Phenyo Butale, the foreign policy course being pursued by Botswana is that it is open to cooperation with everyone globally who is seeking mutually beneficial cooperation with it
Russian air defenses down 42 Ukrainian drones during four hours on Monday evening
16 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
US operation may intensify instability in Venezuela, impact broader region — UN chief
According to Antonio Guterres, he is concerned that "it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted"
Use of phones is cause of tragedy in Makeyevka — Russian Defense Ministry
A commission investigating circumstances of the incident is working and required measures are being taken to exclude such tragedies in the future
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Russia bans entry to 28 Canadian supporters of neo-Nazism, MFA announces
This was done in response to unlawful anti-Russian entry restrictions earlier announced by Ottawa
Putin, Lukashenko approve Union’s 28 programs at Supreme Council meeting
The document had been signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin
One in four Russians uses AI to prepare New Year’s congratulations
27% consider it possible to use congratulations with AI-generated texts, if "they have no time in the New Year’s rush" to write a congratulatory text themselves
Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership agreement comes into force
The agreement, initiated by the president, strengthens bilateral cooperation in political and economic spheres, including energy, mineral extraction, transport, and communications, as well as in security, counterterrorism, and counter-extremism
Signs were present Nord Stream sabotage acts committed by Anglo-Saxons — intelligence
Director Sergey Naryshkin said that "these indirect signs were revealed by perpetrators of that"
US triumph in Venezuela could turn into disaster — Russian senator
Alexey Pushkov opined that by attacking Venezuela and capturing its president, the US violated all norms, "once again stirring up the whole world, returning it to the savage imperialism of the 19th century"
Czech parliament Speaker may face resignation due to his critical statements on Ukraine
The parliamentary liberal opposition parties intend to submit to the Chamber of Deputies the question of stripping Okamura of his post as head of the lower house of the republic's highest legislative body
France says US actions in Venezuela contradict international law
Jean-Noel Barro criticized Venezuelan president’s policies, but said that Paris stands for respect for the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people, "whose voice should prevail"
North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan
Earlier, the South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the launch of a missile by North Korea
