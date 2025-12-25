Su-57 fighter jet successfully evades enemy radars and electronic warfare — Chemezov

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet that is employed in the special military operation zone, successfully evades enemy radars and electronic warfare systems, and the Russian military is satisfied with it, CEO of Russia’s state-run corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov told reporters, answering a TASS question.

"At least our military is satisfied. The aircraft evades all kinds of obstacles very well, I mean radars and electronic warfare systems," he said before a State Council meeting devoted to training personnel for the Russian economy.

He noted that Rostec receives feedback on all equipment deployed in the zone of the special military operation. The equipment is modernized based on the military's suggestions and comments. "Most of the military equipment has been upgraded compared to what it was originally," Chemezov added.