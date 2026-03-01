Operation against Iran overturns global order — expert

WASHINGTON, March 1. /TASS/. The military operation of the United States and Israel against Iran "upended the global order," Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Professor Peter Kuznick told TASS.

"The war that began early this morning, US time, has upended the global order. It was begun by two of the most tyrannical and violent regimes on the planet. We don’t know how or when it’s going to end," the expert said.

"We do know that US-imposed regime change in the past has required boots on the ground and has still had disastrous results in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and elsewhere," Kuznick added.