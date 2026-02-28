Iran maintains close contact with Russia, China after US-Israeli assault, says Araghchi

NEW YORK. February 28. /TASS/. Iran has been in close contact with Russia and China since the start of the US-Israeli military operation on the morning of February 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

In an interview with NBC News, the Iranian top diplomat stated that his country was in close contact with friends in Russia and China, as well as with other countries in the region. Araghchi also pledged to work on all proposals that would be fair, reasonable and help put an end to this war.

The United States and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran on the morning of February 28.

Among the major Iranian cities that were struck in the US-Israeli joint operation are the country’s capital of Tehran as well as Isfahan, Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah.

The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.

Numerous reports underway on Iranian missile, rocket and drone attacks against Israel. Various media outlets report that, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also subjected to attacks.