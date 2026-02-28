Netanyahu calls on Iranian citizens to rise up, overthrow government

TEL AVIV, February 28. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Iranian citizens to overthrow the government of the Islamic Republic during a televised address dedicated to the joint military operation against Iran launched by Israel and the US this morning.

"In the coming days, we intend to do everything we can to give the Iranian people the opportunity to gain freedom, so I am once again addressing the Iranian people and saying: do not sit idly by, very soon the moment will come when you must take to the streets to finish the job and overthrow the totalitarian regime," Netanyahu said in a speech recorded in Hebrew and broadcast on Israeli TV.