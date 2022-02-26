Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia is capable of taking measures to mitigate the damage from sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"Immediate measures are certainly being taken in order to mitigate the damage from sanctions and ensure the unhindered operation of all economic sectors and systems," he noted.

Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that." "It was created in advance for such situations," the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Analysis will be required to determine the retaliatory measures that would best serve our interests," he said.