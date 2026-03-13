Diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict badly needed — Russian ambassador to UK

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin has expressed confidence that the conflict in Ukraine will be resolved through diplomatic means.

In an interview with CNBC, when asked if he believes in a diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, the ambassador said he was sure that both Moscow and Kiev would eventually agree to a diplomatic resolution to the war. "I cannot say when it is going to happen, but a diplomatic solution is badly needed," Kelin said.

Kelin noted the US was "playing a constructive role in this diplomatic effort," but added: "Since Ukraine is not prepared at the moment and since Europe still prefer to back up Ukraine as much as possible, to supply it with weapons, with money … making no efforts to solicit or to help this diplomatic solution, this (peace settlement effort - TASS) will last for some time."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on March 6 that US President Donald Trump continues to work on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, despite the situation surrounding Iran.