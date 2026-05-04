Kiev troops shell DPR 14 times in past day, two killed

DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out 14 shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, killing two civilians and wounding four, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 14 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Two civilians were reported to have been killed and four wounded."

Seven residential buildings, a number of cars and special vehicles, and four civilian infrastructure sites were damaged as a result of these attacks.