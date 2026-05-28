EW systems successfully used against Vampire drones in special military op — developer

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Stationary electronic warfare systems developed by the Liptech Research and Production Association are assisting Russian troops against heavy Ukrainian Vampire (Baba-Yaga) attack drones, the developer told TASS.

"This is a system against the Baba-Yaga, the most common Ukrainian night attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). We’ve been given a downed drone, we did reverse engineering, and looked at what it was flying on. And the electronic warfare system was developed specially against this type of drones. And the guys (troops in the special military operation zone - TASS) said: 'It’s a very effective system,'" the Liptech representative said.

As an example, he added that four such systems with directional antennas can almost completely block the Ukrainian heavy hexacopters’ routes to the troops’ positions.

The company also produces the Svod-P portable UAV countermeasure system. Each module weighs 5.5 kg and has a suppression range of up to 300 meters.