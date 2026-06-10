Top diplomat emphasized Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense

TEHRAN, June 10. /TASS/. Iran has the right to defend itself following US infringements on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Tehran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said in telephone calls with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts.

According to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, during the conversations, Araghchi "condemned the US military aggression and violations of the Islamic Republic’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity." He also emphasized Tehran’s "inherent right to lawful self-defense."

Earlier, the US Central Command reported a series of strikes on Iran following the downing of a US Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted US bases in the Middle East.