Ukrainian children sold into slavery in Europe via darknet for $50,000 — MP

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The price of a Ukrainian child for the sale to Europe into slavery amounts to $30,000-50,000 on the darknet, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Anna Kuznetsova said in an interview with TASS.

"A child from Ukraine is worth from $30,000 to $50,000 on the darknet. There are other amounts that are slightly less, they are for the disabled. Today, the law enforcement agencies of European countries - France and other countries - have already documented at least dozens of cases where children from Ukraine are used as slave labor," Kuznetsova said.

She noted that more and more such facts are "coming out. According to preliminary data, more than 60,000 children were deported without legal representatives, including to the EU countries. No one knows where they got to next. What happened to them? Maybe we'll find out about it. It will shock the whole world."