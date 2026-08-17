Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements 26 times over past 24 hours — statement

DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 26 times over the past 24 hours, killing one civilian and injuring 12 people, the DPR Department for Documenting Ukrainian War Crimes reported.

"A total of 26 Ukrainian armed attacks [were recorded]. Reports indicate that one civilian was killed and ten were injured, including a child. Two Russian Emergencies Ministry’s employees were [also] injured," the statement said.

According to the department, two private houses, Emergencies Ministry’s special equipment, trucks and passenger cars, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.