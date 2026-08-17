MOEX Index down below 2,100 points during morning session first since July 24

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell below 2,100 points during morning trading session on Monday for the first time since July 24, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 8:20 a.m. Moscow time (5:20 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 1.78% at 2,098.32 points. By 8:25 a.m. Moscow time (5.25 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had extended losses to 2.14% as it traded at 2,090.68 points.

Earlier, the MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.37% as morning trading session opened on the Moscow Exchange to 2,128.54 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

The Moscow Exchange resumed its morning trading session on the Equities and Derivatives markets on January 27, 2025.