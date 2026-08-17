San Diego orders evacuation following wildfire on city outskirts

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. A wildfire broke out on Sunday north of the US city of San Diego in the state of California, forcing residents in several affected areas to evacuate, the authorities reported.

"The Sorrento fire is currently 131 acres (53 hectares - TASS) and [is] 15% contained," the local fire department said in a statement on its X page. Emergency services published a map instructing residents of one neighborhood to evacuate immediately and telling those in several neighboring areas to prepare to evacuate.

According to the authorities, 160 firefighters and 54 pieces of equipment have been deployed to fight the fire.