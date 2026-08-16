Moscow beauty pageant crowns Mrs. Russia 2026

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian artist Marina Kuklachyova has been crowned Mrs. Russia 2026 at a beauty pageant in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

The winnner received the crown and the opportunity to shoot a music video as prizes.

Kuklachyova represented Moscow in the national pageant. In 2025, she won the Mrs. Moscow beauty pageant. She is the daughter-in-law of Yury Kuklachyov, a famous Russian artist who trains cats to perform at his Cat Theater. Kuklachyova is an actress, director, and choreographer at the theater.

The main theme of the 2026 Mrs. Russia finals was "Woman-Galaxy," dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the first human flight into space. Contestants from various regions of Russia participated in the competition.