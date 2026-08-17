FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, two killed

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Air defense systems detected and destroyed a total of 205 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones overnight over Russian regions, as well as over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Two people were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks, one in the Bryansk Region and another in the Astrakhan Region.

TASS has gathered key information on the aftermath.

Scale

On-duty air defense systems detected and destroyed a total of 205 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kaluga, Kursk and Rostov regions, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

Air defenses destroyed more than 50 Ukrainian drones overnight in the cities of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Novoshakhtinsk, Bataysk, Taganrog and Donetsk, as well as in nine municipal districts of the Rostov Region: Chertkovsky, Kamensky, Tarasovsky, Belokalitvinsky, Millerovsky, Kasharsky, Morozovsky, Azovsky and Sholokhovsky, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

Acting Bryansk Region Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said air defenses destroyed 60 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the region in the past 24 hours.

Authorities declared air raid alerts in 14 Russian regions from the beginning of the day, according to TASS estimates.

The alerts covered four Russian federal districts: Central, Southern, Volga and North Caucasus.

Aftermath

One civilian was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the settlement of Ponurovka in the Bryansk Region’s Starodubsky municipal district, Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on Max messenger.

The family will receive all necessary assistance and support, he added.

Ukrainian drones targeted industrial enterprises and civilian facilities in the Astrakhan Region, Governor Igor Babushkin said.

The attack was repelled, and no damage to the enterprises was reported.

A Ukrainian drone hit a private house in the Yenotayevsky municipal district overnight, with a woman and her teenage son inside, the governor said.

The woman was killed, while her son was left unharmed.

The family will receive temporary housing and financial assistance, Babushkin added.

Emergency services are continuing to address the aftermath of the attack.