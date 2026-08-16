Russian swimmer Samusenko wins bronze at 2026 European Aquatics Championships

PARIS, August 16. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Pavel Samusenko won bronze at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships in Paris in the Men’s 100m Backstroke event.

The Russian athlete covered the distance in 52.57 seconds. Apostolos Christou of Greece finished first in 52.27 seconds to grab gold. Thomas Ceccon of Italy won silver (52.28). Another Russian swimmer, Georgii Iakovlev was fifth (52.73).

Russian athletes, who are competing in the neutral status, have won 30 medals at the tournament, including nine gold, nine silver, and 12 bronze medals.

The 2026 European Aquatics Championships is hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 31 and August 16 at the 5,000-seat capacity Paris Aquatic Center. The tournament’s program in France includes competitions in Artistic Swimming, Diving, High Diving, Open Water and Swimming. A total of 80 sets of medals are at stake across all competitions.

Russia is competing at the European Championships for the first time since 2021.