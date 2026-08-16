Russian forces on the offensive on a 10 km-wide front near Olkhovatka — military expert

LUGANSK, August 16. /TASS/. Russian forces are on the offensive on a front of 10 kilometers near Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region as they are clearing land of Ukrainian troops, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As regards Olkhovatka near Kharkov, the line of engagement now spans along the Dolzhanka-Chugunovka motor road, and our servicemen are going on the offensive on a front of almost 10 kilometers there. That sector near Olkhovatka is currently being cleared [of Ukrainian troops]," he said.

Russian forces will need to wipe out an enemy stronghold northwest of Olkhovatka which would make it possible to develop momentum in that area, the expert specified.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian forces have been consolidating in northern Olkhovatka.