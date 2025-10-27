Water level in Belgorod Reservoir drops by one meter after Ukrainian attacks

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The water level in the Belgorod Reservoir has fallen by one meter due to the damage caused by Ukrainian strikes, and a state of emergency has been declared at the facility, a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Water Resources Agency told TASS.

"The October 24 and 25 strikes on the Belgorod Reservoir dam damaged the dewatering outlet, which is used for sanitary water drainage below the reservoir, and also caused both segmented gates to leak. As a result of the damage, the water level in the reservoir dropped by one meter. A state of emergency has been declared at the facility based on the federal operator’s order and an action plan has been approved to carry out restoration work," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the reservoir dam was damaged in a Ukrainian attack. In case of another strike, the dam may be destroyed, flooding the homes of about 1,000 people. Locals in the area of potential flooding have been invited to move to temporary accommodation centers. A security official told TASS that by shelling the reservoir dam in the Belgorod Region, the Ukrainian army aimed to cause a man-made disaster.