MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Kiev’s attack on the Russian president’s state residence is absolutely unprecedented because it was staged at the very moment when talks were underway with the United States, which is doing everything it can to bring peace to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is an unprecedented attack because it was staged while talks were underway in the United States," she said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel. "The US administration and US President Donald Trump personally are sparing no effort, at least according to them, moreover, they are backing their words up with concrete steps, to bring peace to this long-suffering land."

"I think that, to a larger extent, the previous US administrations were the ones who caused problems in this part of the world. Now they are doing much on a range of racks, despite the situation inside the United States where various political forces have different views on this. And where ultraliberals in the United States are dreaming of seeing all this derailed. They are doing this despite the fact that some of Western Europe's so-called politicians are snarling and seeking to impose aggressive rhetoric and aggressive escalation instead of promoting a peace plan," she added.

Nevertheless, in her words, the Trump administration "has embarked on this course and is pursuing it on many tracks."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were jammed by Russian electronic warfare tools, he said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported. He also stressed that the attack had been staged while "Russia and the United States were engaging in intensive talks of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict."

Following the incident, Putin said during a phone call with Trump that Russia would revise its stance at the settlement talks. At the same time, he stressed that the Russian side intends to continue working closely with the American partners to find ways to peace.