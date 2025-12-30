Russia to continue dialogue with US on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia will continue dialogue on issues related to the Ukrainian settlement, but following Kiev’s attempt to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence, it will focus primarily on talks with the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Russia is not withdrawing from the negotiation process, and will certainly continue talks and dialogue, primarily with the Americans," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday that on the night of December 28-29, Ukraine had launched a terrorist attack on Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region, employing 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. All drones were destroyed by air defenses; there were no reports of casualties or damage, Lavrov noted. The action was carried out by Kiev amid intensive negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, the top Russian diplomat stressed.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered."

The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be re-evaluated.