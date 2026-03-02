No signs that US intend to strike Bushehr NPP — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, March 2. /TASS/. There are no signs that the United States plans to attack the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, such a strike will be disastrous, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"No signs that the Americans intend to strike the Bushehr NPP are seen. It would be a disaster should a strike be delivered on an operating nuclear plant. I think the Americans understand this," he told journalists after the special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that was initiated by Russia after the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran.

"As far as I understand, Rosatom has evacuated everyone who needed this: children of the employees, those who wanted to leave. Only those who are ready to continue working are remaining there," he added.