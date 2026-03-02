Iran hits US bases in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain — IRGC

TEHRAN, March 2. /TASS/. Iran struck targets in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait in the course of the 12th stage of Operation True Promise-4 against the United States and Israel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian armed forces) said.

According to the IRGC, the US base Arifjan in Kuwait was struck with 12 drones, the Al Minhand airbase in the United Arab Emirates - with six drones and five ballistic missiles, and six drones were used to attack US naval facilities in Bahrain.