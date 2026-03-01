Kiev forces lose HIMARS launcher, Grad combat vehicle in Battlegroup North zone

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost a HIMARS launcher and a Grad MLRS combat vehicle as a result of actions by the Battlegroup North, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 200 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, 21 vehicles, a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system launcher, a Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, three artillery pieces, and an electronic reconnaissance station. An ammunition depot and seven supply depots were destroyed," the report stated.