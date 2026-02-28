Araghchi tells Lavrov about consequences of strike on Iranian school

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov about the US and Israeli strike on an elementary school for girls in the southern city of Minab, which killed more than 60 female students, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The foreign minister, speaking about the attacks on various Iranian cities, including the morning rocket attack on the school in Minab, which killed at least 51 innocent girls, called this military aggression a gross violation of the basic principles of the UN charter and a clear crime against peace and international security, emphasizing Iran's inalienable right to defend the country with all its might," it said in a statement.