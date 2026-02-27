Russia’s international reserves down $8.9 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves declined by $8.9 bln over the week and totaled $797.2 bln as of February 20, 2026, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on February 20, 2026 stood at $797.2 bln, having declined over the week by $8.9 bln or by 1.1%, largely as a result of negative revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $806.1 bln as of February 13. The record high indicator of international reserves standing at $826.8 bln was registered on January 30.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.