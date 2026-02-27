Senior diplomat presents Russia’s approach to Ukraine settlement to Indian envoy — MFA

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin outlined Russia’s principled approaches to resolving the Ukrainian crisis during a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Moscow Vinay Kumar, with an emphasis on the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An exchange of views took place on a number of bilateral issues of mutual interest, as well as on some pressing international problems. The head of the Indian diplomatic mission was presented with Russia’s principled position on the conflict around Ukraine and ways to resolve it, with an emphasis on the need to eliminate the root causes of the crisis," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the talks were held in a "friendly atmosphere typical of the Russia-India specially privileged strategic partnership."

The meeting took place at the request of the Indian side, the ministry added.