MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Attempts to ignite a "color flame" in Russia and Belarus will be stopped, as the deputies of the State Duma (the lower house of Russia's parliament), operating within the Union State, will not allow any breach of the countries' security, Chairman of the Duma Commission on Foreign Interference Vasily Piskarev said.

"Our position within the Union State is clear: we will not allow any infringement of the sovereignty and security of our countries, and any attempts to ignite a ‘color flame’ here will be stopped," Piskarev wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the deputies are in close cooperation with their Belarusian counterparts on security matters and are exchanging expertise in countering foreign interference.

The chairman said new methods of pressure are being recorded, with the West, primarily the British, Poles, and Germans, trying to employ them to destabilize the Union State.

"We see the Europeans intensifying the training of controlled political groups made up of various turncoats who fled abroad and are paid to pose as 'representatives' of our countries on international platforms. Today, such 'costumed figures' participate in events held by the European Parliament, where they initiate new sanctions," the deputy added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State on February 26. Following the meeting, the leaders signed a comprehensive package of documents.