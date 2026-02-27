Number of Ukrainian refugees climbs to 5.6 million since 2022 — study

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainians who left the country and have not returned has reached 5.6 million people since 2022, a study conducted by the Ukrainian Economic Strategy Center shows.

According to the research, the number grew by 400,000 in 2026 compared to late 2024, despite a 34% drop in emigration in 2025.

Out of 5.6 million people, 4 million left Ukraine via Western countries, the Ukrainian Economic Strategy Center said. Every fourth Ukrainian refugee, or 23%, currently lives in Germany, while another 19.5% are in Poland.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Ukraine has been experiencing serious demographic problems. According to the press service of the UN Geneva headquarters, as of autumn 2024, Ukraine’s population had declined by 8 million people since February 2022. In late October 2025, Ella Libanova, head of the Ukrainian Institute of Demography and Social Research, reported that, according to research for 2024, the country’s population was between 28 million and 30 million. The last census in Ukraine was conducted in 2001. At that time, the country’s population was 48,457,000.