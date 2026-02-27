Seven agreements to be signed during Pakistani PM’s visit to Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Islamabad will sign seven agreements during the visit to Russia of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, including an agreement on visas, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said at the Moscow-Islamabad media forum.

"As part of this visit, we will sign seven agreements. The most important agreement, of course, concerns the issuance of visas and the visa regime," he said.

The ambassador also emphasized that an agreement on cultural issues would be signed.

Furthermore, the diplomat noted, the Pakistani prime minister plans to visit various museums, including the Hermitage.