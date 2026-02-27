Putin instructs government to provide support for Russian unmanned systems development

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to provide support for the development and production of Russian unmanned systems and their components. The order was issued following a relevant meeting in January, and the Kremlin is publishing a list of the measures.

"Take measures to encourage the development and production of Russian autonomous systems and their components, increasing their local production share, including the development of domestic technologies necessary for the creation of effective autonomous systems," the order says.

The development of the measures should include their funding. Putin expects the first progress report by August, and then every six months.