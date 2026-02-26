Lukashenko calls Russia-Belarus integration unprecedented

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko described integration between Russia and Belarus as unprecedented and called lawmakers the driving force behind bilateral relations.

"I am confident that all of you truly understand the value of Belarusian-Russian relations and the unprecedented depth of our integration. The decisions under consideration today will once again confirm the relevance of the Union State format," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

He also said that trade in services between Russia and Belarus is developing at an accelerated pace.

"Trade in services — transport, construction and information services — is growing at an accelerated pace. Mutual investment is giving our economies momentum for interconnected growth and, most importantly, creating new jobs. More than 60% of the funds attracted by Belarus come from Russian investors," he said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.

According to Lukashenko, the launch in a few months of cross-border railway services on the Smolensk-Vitebsk and Smolensk-Orsha routes will expand opportunities for citizens of Russia and Belarus.