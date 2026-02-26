Imports of motor vehicles to Russia down 59% in 2025 — Avtostat

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Around 1.02 mln new cars were imported to Russia last year, which is 59% lower than in the previous year, experts from the analytical agency Avtostat announced at the ForAuto 2026 automotive business forum.

Imports declined across all vehicle segments, with heavy-duty trucks (HCV) the most affected as their imports fell by 90%. The sector of light commercial vehicles (LCV) saw the least significant decline in imports by 38%.

The number of imported passenger cars decreased by 57%, experts added.