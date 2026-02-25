IN BRIEF: Putin speaks at Future Technologies Forum

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Scientists are proactively working on creation of artificial human organs although it is still far until an "alive heart" appears, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Future Technologies Forum.

TASS gathered the key statements of the head of state.

Vaccines

Bureaucratic obstacles should not prevent appearance of new vaccines.

Scientific achievements

Researchers are "progressing" to creation of individual artificial human organs.

Russia is proud that its scientists made a "sound contribution" to biosciences.

Equal access of all countries to technologies of the future is an "indisputable condition for fair development" of the civilization.

Bioeconomy and biotechnologies

The government should accelerate preparations the strategy of bioeconomy development by 2050.

Companies contributing to research and production in the bioeconomy should receive preferences and benefits.

The government should develop methods for protection of the internal market of biotechnologies for implementation of long-term plans and quicker payback on investments for domestic companies.

A system of supporting exports of Russia biotech products is required to be developed.

The critical base of biotechnologies should be indigenous. Ethic fundamentals for use of biotechnologies should be developed.

Research and development

Advanced developments in the agribusiness and healthcare sphere with the use of bioinformatic science and artificial intelligence should receive grants.

Bioeconomic research should be fundamental and applied. Programs popularizing the bioeconomy should be launched in Russia.