MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Crews of FPV attack drones and Lancet-type drones of Russia’s Battlegroup South have eliminated two US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During combat operations, unmanned aerial system operators from the 6th Motorized Rifle Division located a position with a camouflaged US-made M109 Paladin 155mm self-propelled artillery mount. Following detection, the position’s coordinates were transmitted to FPV drone and Lancet-type drone crews. The first drone hit destroyed the weapon’s camouflage net, and the next two direct hits by the unmanned aerial vehicles disabled the enemy self-propelled gun," the ministry said.

Reconnaissance personnel of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division spotted another camouflaged M109 Paladin self-propelled gun in the Konstantinovka area. The target’s coordinates were transmitted to attack drone crews. Several hits caused the vehicle to catch fire, and the enemy self-propelled gun was neutralized.