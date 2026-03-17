US intends to take measures in relation to Cuba soon — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. Washington intends to take measures with regard to Cuba in the near future, US President Donald Trump said while answering questions from reporters during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the White House.

"Cuba right now is in very bad shape. They're talking to Marco [Rubio, the US Secretary of State], and we'll be doing something with Cuba very soon. We're really focused on this," the White House host stated.

Rubio, in turn, stressed that he had no intention of discussing the possibility of easing the US trade and economic embargo against Cuba.

On March 13, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reported that Havana and Washington had held talks aimed at finding solutions to bilateral differences through dialogue. The head of state noted that the goals of the dialogue were to identify problems requiring resolution and seek ways to address them, as well as to determine the willingness of both sides to take specific actions for the benefit of the peoples of both countries and to identify areas of cooperation to counter threats and ensure security and peace. Cuba is ready to carry out this process based on equality and respect for the political systems of both countries, as well as for the sovereignty and self-determination of the government in Havana, Diaz-Canel added.

On March 5, the US president stated that Washington intends to determine its further course of action regarding Cuba once the military operation against Iran is concluded. He had previously stated on numerous occasions that Cuba’s government and economy were on the verge of collapse following the cessation of oil supplies to the island nation from Venezuela under pressure from the United States.

On February 27, the White House host said that the United States could perform a "friendly takeover" of Cuba.