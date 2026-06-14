Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike against Beirut — TV

BEIRUT, June 14. /TASS/. A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli air raid on Beirut’s southern neighborhood, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

The strike targeted a five-storey building in the Ghobeiry neighborhood housing a Hezbollah office. According to the television channel, the commander, whose name was not disclosed, was in charge of operational communication between Shiite units operating in southern and eastern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, four other people were wounded.

The Israeli military said that the attack on Beirut came as a response to Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire when Israeli settlements of Shomera and Shlomi in Western Galilee were shelled from the Lebanese territory.