Russia to introduce new weather modification agents regulation since September

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. A new regulation for procurement, storage and use of agents proactively modifying hydrometeorological process will become effective in Russia since September 1, according to a government document seen by TASS.

Such agents are needed to protect the harvest against hail, preventive snow avalanches, dispersion of clouds or rain inducement. The regulation pertains to specialist organizations dealing with that.

Proactive weather modifications take place to regulate and reduce the possible damage to households and the economy, the document stipulates. Explosives and pyrotechnic equipment should only be purchased for such purposes by organizations having special licenses. The regulation substitutes the similar document dated 2020 and due to expire in 2026. The new one will be effective until September 1, 2032.