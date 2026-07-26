Russian Navy already has Poseidon carrier — Commander-in-Chief

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. A carrier for the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle is already part of the Russian Navy, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"We already possess such a carrier. And we are all well aware that this program is linked to the development of the strategic weapon that this vehicle represents. And, of course, such a carrier is already part of the Navy. Our country’s leader has also spoken about this publicly," he said on the program Military Acceptance (Voennaya Priyemka).