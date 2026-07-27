Russian Uragan MLRS salvo destroys over 30 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. An Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crew of Russia’s Battlegroup East destroyed over 30 Ukrainian troops in one salvo near the settlement of Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Reconnaissance UAV operators uncovered the routes of bringing the Ukrainian army’s reserves to the amassment area of manpower and vehicles near the settlement of Shirokoye in the Zaporozhye Region. After the target coordinates were confirmed, the data were transmitted to an Uragan multiple launch rocket system crew of the Battlegroup East," the ministry said in a statement.

"After receiving the target acquisition, the artillery crew struck the amassed reserves area of enemy manpower and equipped shelters. The strike destroyed over 30 Ukrainian troops, motor vehicles and positions where the enemy was amassing its reinforcements that had arrived," it said.

Russian UAV operators also destroyed enemy targets in counterbattery struggle in the Zaporozhye Region, the ministry reported.

The target coordinates were transmitted to attack drone operators of the Battlegroup East. The strikes that followed destroyed a 2S22 Bogdana self-propelled artillery gun, an M109 self-propelled artillery weapon, an M114 towed howitzer and several 122mm D-30 howitzers of the Ukrainian army, it said.