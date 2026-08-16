Yemeni army reports over 180 operations against Houthis in past day

DOHA, August 16. /TASS/. The Yemeni army conducted more than 180 military operations against Houthi facilities during that past day, Yemeni army spokesman Colonel Majed Al-Nuzaili said.

"In the past 24 hours, the armed forces conducted 181 military operations with the use of drones, artillery, and multiple launch missile systems and hit military targets and sources of threats <…> in various zones of combat operations," he said in a statement released by the Yemeni defense ministry.

According to the spokesman, dozens of Ansar Allah rebels were killed, their numerous weapons systems and arms depots were eliminated. The operations covered a wide territory along the combat engagement line, including in the vicinity of the city of Tiaz, in the Hodeida, Abyan, Marib, and Dhale governorates.

The armed confrontation between the Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. The Houthi rebels delivered a massive missile strike on the Red Sea port of Mokha on August 14, resulting in the port’s complete halt.