Envoy hopes Russian House in Berlin will not be closed

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev expressed hope that the Russian House in Berlin will not be closed.

"I think it will not come to such extremes," he told Vesti.

The diplomat added that if the Russian House is nevertheless closed, Russia could take reciprocal measures by closing the Goethe-Institut in Moscow.

In recent years, some German political forces and politicians have repeatedly targeted the Russian House in Berlin, periodically calling for its closure amid worsening German-Russian relations.

The BSW party, formerly known as the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht - Reason and Justice, has launched a petition opposing calls to close the Russian House in Berlin. More than 4,200 people have signed it so far.

The Russian House in Berlin opened in 1984. It promotes cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational ties between Moscow and Berlin, supports Russians living in Germany, and promotes Russian culture and language.