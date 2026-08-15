Passenger flight service between Moscow, Damascus back after 18-month pause

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A weekly passenger flight service between Damascus and Moscow reopens on Sunday after a halt of over 18 months, Syrian Airlines told TASS.

"Flights of about four hours and 40 minutes will be performed on Sundays," a spokesman for the airline said. Flights from Damascus are expected to depart at 2:20 a.m. local time on Sunday (11:20 p.m. GMT on Saturday) and land at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT). According to the flight schedule, planes from Moscow will leave the Russian capital at 8:40 a.m. Moscow time (5:40 a.m. GMT) and land in Damascus at 1:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT). According to the airline, a flight to Moscow costs about $490 in the economy class category and some $870 in the business class category.

Sheremetyevo International Airport confirmed to TASS that it expects the first flight arrival from Damascus at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

The direct air link between Damascus and Moscow was suspended in December 2024 amid the situation in the Arab republic. Before that, apart from Syrian Airlines, flights to Moscow were also operated by another Syrian airline, Fly Cham.